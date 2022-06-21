Migraine: Busting Common Myths and Misconceptions

Let's bust the common migraine-related myths
(Photo: iStock)
Migraine is a common health condition that affects more than 37 million people in the United States and up to 148 million people worldwide. There is evidence that more and more people are suffering from migraine globally.
According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), women suffer from migraine more than men do and the number is actually double.
The main symptom of migraine includes moderate to severe headache and around 85% of people experience throbbing pain. Around 60% of people experience one-sided pain and about 80% of people experience nausea and 30% of migraine sufferers experience vomiting. But almost everyone with migraine has increased sensitivity to light and sound.
In this article, we will bust the common myths about migraine and replace them with science-based facts.
This is a myth. Though caffeine is not a cause of migraine but can trigger the condition in a few people who suffer from frequent migraines. The effect of caffeine differs from person to person. Coffee and migraine have a complex relationship.
According to MedicalNewsToday, an excess amount of caffeine can be harmful to migraine sufferers. Though few people felt that drinking caffeine at the onset of a migraine attack reduces the intensity and can help reduce the pain as well.
According to Healthline, this is a myth and there are various medicines available on the market that help manage the pain of migraine.
The few medicines for migraine include over-the-counter (OTC) analgesics, triptans, calcitonin gene receptor peptide (CGRP) antagonists, gepants, antidepressant medicines, and anti-seizure medicines, beta-blockers.
This is the biggest misconception. Migraine is just not a headache. It is one of the top disabling diseases which mostly affects people between the ages of 30 and 49. Research proves that migraines are caused due to brain chemistry imbalances. Migraines are characterised by:
Intense, throbbing, or pounding pain.
Light sensitivity or nausea.
Migraine is a neurological disease that can impact your work, family, and social functioning.
More women experience migraines which account for 18% of women compared to 6% of men. The percentage of men suffering from migraine is far less than women but it doesn't mean that men do not experience migraine at all.
According to MedicalNewsToday, there might be a genetic factor or hormonal reason why women can handle the pain in a better way. Moreover, migraines tend to run in families, so if anyone in the family is a migraine sufferer, your child may complaint of the same at a young age.
According to the doctors of Mayo Clinic, there is a way to prevent and manage migraines. It might a headache with intense pain characterised by other symptoms but it doesn't mean it cannot be avoided.
Doctors recommend the migraine patients to keep an eye on their eating habits, avoid foods that trigger migraine, eat at regular time intervals, and keeping stress at bay. There are different triggers for different people. The main idea is to recognise the triggers and avoid them.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)