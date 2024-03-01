From Bold to Balanced: Why Men's Sexual Health Messaging Needs A Shift

A recent advertisement featuring the Bollywood star Ranveer Singh and the adult film actor Johnny Sins turned heads and started conversations around sexual health and pleasure that have long been shrouded in silence, stigma, and stereotypes.

This advertisement made by the agency Moonshot Media for Bold Care—a brand that sells men's sexual wellness products—depicts a woman speaking through innuendos about her lack of sexual satisfaction, something that is unusual in sexual wellness discourse in India​​.

While women’s sexual concerns and pleasure are completely absent from the public imagination. It's essential to recognize that men's sex-related concerns also extend beyond the realm of medical interventions.