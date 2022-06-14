Men's Health Week 2022: Theme, History, Significance, and Ways to Contribute

Create an accepting environment

The first thing we can do towards building a healthy environment for men is to be supportive, open, and accepting of the mental needs of the men, create help groups, and normalise professional help to combat mental issues.

Start as Soon as You Can

As the theme focuses on the younger generation as well, we must also focus on younger men. We must provide boys with a safe environment where they can express their feelings and communicate their concerns about mental health.

Provide Guidance

Besides providing support and creating an accepting environment, we need to encourage seeking professional help. We must emphasise the policies that teach the importance of professional help, seeking therapy, counseling, and medication if need be.

Avoid Burnout

Stress and various other mental disorders in men may be due to burnout at work or home. We must promote the practice of taking a break when needed. They can take breaks by working out, listening to music, dancing, and socializing to improve their mood and promote happy hormones.