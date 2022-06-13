International Albinism Awareness Day 2022: Theme, History, and Significance

Albinism is a rare disease that is inherited genetically. This condition results in a lack of pigmentation (melanin) in the hair, skin, and eyes. It also causes vulnerability to the sun and bright light but is not contagious.

There is no cure for this condition. Moreover, people suffering from albinism may also be visually impaired and are at a higher risk of developing skin cancer. In a few countries, people with albinism die due to skin cancer between the ages of 30 and 40.

World Albinism Day is celebrated on 13 June every year to raise awareness. Let's know about the history, significance, and theme for World Albinism Day.