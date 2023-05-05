Meghan Trainor Brings Attention To Vaginismus: What Should You Know?

Vaginismus: All You Need To Know
American pop star Meghan Trainor recently opened up about her experiences with 'painful sex," and it's sparked yet another conversation about vaginismus.
On the Workin’ On It podcast, the Dear Future Husband singer disclosed how she was unable to walk after sex, and held the belief that she had a 'tiny' vagina while her husband actor Daryl Sabara was 'well-endowed' for the longest time.
Further, in the podcast, she revealed: 'I was told I have something called vaginismus.'
Vaginismus is a condition characterised by the involuntary contraction of the vaginal muscles, which occurs when something is penetrated in the vagina. These spasms can occur during sexual intercourse while inserting a tampon or finger, and even during medical check-ups such as pelvic exams.
The impact of vaginismus ranges from mildly uncomfortable to extremely painful.
There are two kinds of vaginismus:
Primary Vaginismus: This is when vaginal penetration has never been achieved
Secondary Vaginismus: This is when vaginal penetration has been achieved in the past but is no longer possible as a result of several factors such as gynaecological surgery, or trauma.
According to WebMD, Vaginismus can arise due to a variety of factors, such as:
Yeast infections
Traumatic events including assault or rape causing negative feelings about sex
Recent childbirth
The symptoms of vaginismus can include:
Painful sex (Dyspareunia)
Inability or extreme discomfort while inserting a tampon
Inability to experience penetration of any kind
Fear of pain or sex
Loss of sexual desire
Feelings of discomfort during pelvic exams
For an accurate diagnosis, consult a gynaecologist and disclose your symptoms honestly including your medical and sexual history.
According to Cleveland Clinic, tests such as pelvic examinations can help identify the issue.
The treatment of vaginismus can include:
Progressive desensitization: This involves getting comfortable with the idea of insertion in the vagina by doing exercises that help in learning to control and relax muscles around the vagina.
Kegel Exercises: This involves alternate squeezing and relaxation of muscles in the vagina and gradual insertion of fingers while doing so. This can be done in the bathtub or with the help of lubricating gel as well.
Therapy combatting fear or anxiety surrounding penetration can also be helpful
In conversation with FIT for a previous article, Dr Mukta Kapila, Director obstetrician-gynecology, Fortis Gurugram, brings up the importance of a supportive partner.
She emphasized on the importance of kindness, consideration, responsibility, and gentleness being shown by the partner.
She goes on to talk about how the comfort of being understood can help mitigate psychological barriers and issues an individual may be experiencing as a result of the condition.
Overall, vaginismus is a common problem faced by several people.
Thus, it is essential to distinguish between pleasurable and unpleasurable pain and consulting a doctor in case of any discomfort.
