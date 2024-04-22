Explained: Why Are MDH, Everest Masala Under Scanner in Hong Kong & Singapore?

Indian spice brands MDH and Everest Masala are under the scanner after food safety authorities in Hong Kong and Singapore flagged that the spices contain ethylene oxide, a Group 1 carcinogen.
(Photo: Kamran Akhter/FIT)
Indian spice brands MDH and Everest Masala are under the scanner after food safety authorities in Hong Kong and Singapore flagged that the spices contain ethylene oxide, a Group 1 carcinogen.
Hong Kong’s Centre for Food Safety had said on 5 April,
Both Hong Kong and Singapore have recalled the products from their respective markets. Singapore also issued a notice to the importer SP Muthiah & Sons regarding the recall.
MDH Madras Curry Powder
MDH Sambhar Masala
MDH Curry Powder
Everest Fish Curry Masala
Recalling the products, a spokesperson for the Hong Kong food regulatory body told media houses,
The Singaporean body, on the other hand, said, “Under Singapore’s Food Regulations, ethylene oxide is allowed to be used in the sterilisation of spices. Consumers who have purchased the implicated products are advised not to consume them. Those who have consumed the implicated products and have concerns about their health should seek medical advice.”
Ethylene oxide is a colourless, flammable gas that is used as a pesticide, to clean medical equipment, and to “make antifreeze.”
The chemical is used in food products, especially spices, to “protect them from fungal and bacterial attack during transport and storage,” according to the German Federal Institute for Risk Assessment.
According to the National Cancer Institute, “Being exposed to ethylene oxide can cause lung damage, headache, nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, and shortness of breath. Being exposed over a long time may increase the risk of certain types of cancer.”
The use of ethylene oxide in food products has been banned in the European Union since 2011, and a usage limit has been put on the chemical in many places.
The CFS said,
Notably, this is not the first time that Indian spice brands have been pulled up. In 2023, the US Food and Drugs Authority had recalled Everest’s Sambhar and Garam Masala after the two products were found to have contained salmonella.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)