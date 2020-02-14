Fake Orgasms to Turn-Ons: Indians Open Up on Their Sex Lives

Video Editor: Purnendu Pritam
If Valentine’s Day is here, can sex really be far behind? From fake orgasms, to preferred days for sex and top excuses to avoid fornicating, there is no end to discussions on sex.
But what are Indians thinking about sex? Check out what this survey reveals.
The survey, commissioned by Tinder, spoke to 1,500 single people between the ages of 18-34 years, across 7 cities. Here are the most interesting things we learnt.
79% of the respondents said they do. Talk about spicing things up in bed!
23% of women and 30% of men think about sex at least once a day. Turns out, women are not far behind when it comes to fantasising.
60% stick to night time, while 8% prefer mornings and 32% say 'any time'.
Not very unexpected, but good food leads to good sex for several people. Sometimes, a promotion or even gifts do the needful! But topping the list were holidays and travelling.
50% women have faked it and – wait for it – 46% men have too!
