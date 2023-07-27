In Photos: Why Women Are More Prone To Liver Diseases Like Hepatitis

Image used for representation.
Hepatitis occurs due to inflammation or swelling in the liver. It usually happens when the tissues of the liver get injured.
Hepatitis can be both acute or chronic. It’s also of different types – depending on which virus is causing it – Hepatitis A, B, C, D, E, alcoholic, toxic, and autoimmune.
Hepatitis can manifest itself as nausea, vomiting, fatigue, abdominal pain or swelling, fever, dark urine, jaundice, etc.
If they contract hepatitis E, pregnant women are at a higher risk of developing major liver illnesses. It’s not just hepatitis E though. Women are also more prone to autoimmune hepatitis in which the body’s immune system starts fighting one’s own liver cells.
In fact, studies show that women are “twice as likely” as men to be affected by autoimmune diseases. While the reasons remain unclear, studies point to genetics and hormonal changes as the main causes of this.
Apart from this, women who are obese, have any infections, are on any kind of medications, or have a family history of autoimmune liver diseases are at a higher risk of contracting autoimmune hepatitis too.
A 2013 study also pointed out, “Gender differences in incidence, presentation, natural history, and outcomes exist for common liver diseases.”
While there are vaccines available for hepatitis A and B, as of now, there’s no prevention method available for the other types.
However, international guidelines suggest that people of all age groups get vaccinated against hepatitis A and B. Especially since chronic hepatitis can also lead to liver cirrhosis or cancer, with women being at a higher risk of these too.
Did you know that 40 million people in India suffer from hepatitis B? And at least six million suffer from hepatitis C? A significant number of people diagnosed with hepatitis in India are pregnant women, reports by the World Health Organization suggest.
Ahead of World Hepatitis Day on 28 July, FIT decodes why women are more prone to disorders like hepatitis than men.
