Lilly Singh Reveals She Has Ovarian Cysts: What Is It?

Lilly singh diagnosed with ovarian cyst: what to know
(Photo:instagram.com/lilly/ altered by FIT)
On 24 February, comedian Lilly Singh revealed that she has been diagnosed with ovarian cysts, via an Instagram video.
In the video, the 33-year-old was seen lying on a hospital bed with a mask covering her face, and the words, 'learning there are cysts in my ovaries,' scrolled across the screen.
Taking to her Instagram, Singh shared the news with her fans in a video post with the caption, "spent the last day in the ER because my ovaries have the AUDACITY to be wilding out. Both of them have cysts."
"It hurts, and I’m tired lol, but I truly expect nothing less than my organs doing the most. After all I am their mother." she added.
Singh had also, only recently, recovered from COVID-19.
According to the Mayo Clinic, ovarian cysts are fluid filled sacks that sometimes form in, or on ovaries.
There are different types of ovarian cysts depending on their root cause. The most common type is the functional cyst caused by the menstrual cycle.
Risk of having ovarian cysts also goes up if you have,
Hormonal issues
A history of ovarian cysts
Pelvic infection
According to the UK National Health Services (UK NHS), ovarian cysts can cause serious symptoms if they rupture, or are big enough to block blood supply to the ovaries.
According to the Mayo Clinic, ovarian cysts also tend to go away without medical intervention. However, in some cases they can grow and cause,
Pelvic pain—this can be a sharp or a dull pain in the lower abdomen or on either side.
Pain during sex
Frequent urination
Frequent bloating
Feeling of fullness in the stomach
If the pain is severe or persistent, and is accompanied by vomiting or fever, seeking medical attention is advised.
Ultrasound scans can help identify these cysts.
Potentially cancerous or larger cysts may need to be surgically removed.
