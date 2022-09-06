Is Testosterone Just a Sexual Hormone? Let's Help You Understand Better

When we use the word 'testosterone,' rarely do we mean anything other than hormones. Most of the times it's used in passing as either a joke or a snarky comment on masculinity.

While one might associate the term with aggressive behaviour, toxic masculinity, etc, the thought of hormones like testosterone playing a crucial part when it comes to overall health, might be something that never occurred to many of us.

So what really happens when the testosterone levels are really low? What effect does it have on health? How does one's nutrition intake affect it? To answer these questions and a few more, we spoke to Dr Ajith Partha, MBBS, Diploma in Psychiatric Medicine (DPM).