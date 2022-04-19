Signs of Lactose Intolerance You Must Look Out For

According to the doctors of Mayo Clinic, lactose intolerance is the inability of the body to break down the lactose sugars, which are commonly found in dairy products like milk and yogurt. This happens when the small intestine stops making the lactose-digesting enzyme called lactase, due to which the undigested lactose is carried down to the large intestine.

The enzymes in the large intestine are unable to digest food and thus cause problems of gas, bloating, and diarrhea. The condition can also be termed lactase deficiency.

In this article, we'll highlight the major signs of lactose intolerance that you can look out for.