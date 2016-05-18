On Aruna Shanbaug’s Birth Anniv, Revisiting Mercy Killing Debate

Aruna Shanbaug would be 73 today. Her story is one that redefines both hope and despair. After being sexually assaulted by a ward boy, she remained in a vegetative state for around 42 years before succumbing to pneumonia. Her case opened a judicial debate on euthanasia or mercy killing. Although the Supreme Court rejected the petition for euthanasia filed by journalist Pinki Virani, passive euthanasia was allowed in India in a landmark opinion.

On her birth anniversary, The Quint is republishing this opinion piece delving into the issue of euthanasia.