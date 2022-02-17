Kanye West Opens Up On Suicidal Thoughts, Bipolar Disorder

Rapper Kanye West opened up about his struggles with bipolar disorder, coming to terms with his divorce from Kim Kardashian, and struggling with suicidal thoughts, in his new documentary.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
(Trigger Warning: Mention of suicide, and trauma. If you feel suicidal or know someone in distress, please reach out to them with kindness and call these numbers of local emergency services, helplines, and mental health NGOs)
Rapper Kanye West, or Ye, opened up about his struggles with bipolar disorder, coming to terms with his divorce from social media icon Kim Kardashian, and struggling with suicidal thoughts, in his new documentary.
The 44-year-old rapper talks about his mental health struggles in his new Netflix documentary, 'Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy'.
Kanye is no stranger to mental illness and exhaustion. In 'I Feel Like That' from his 2015 album So Help Me God, West describes several feelings that would aptly describe struggling with mental illness.
In the next verses of 'I Feel Like That', West goes on to talk about suicidal ideation and feeling isolated. He sings about navigating thoughts of suicide while combating sleeplessness and anxiety.
In 2018, West also spoke to CNN about struggling with suicidal ideation often. He added that former wife Kim Kardashian had brought in motivational coach Tony Robbins to help him through his lows.
In an 2019 interview with David Letterman Kanye also revealed that he'd been diagnosed with bipolar disorder, and that he was also hospitalised with exhaustion and sleep deprivation in 2016.
The rapper recently apologised for "harassing" estranged wife Kim Kardashian on social media, and deleted all of his recent posts saying he was "learning in real time".
"I'm working on my communication. I can benefit from a team of creative professionals, organisers, mobilisers and community leaders. Thank everybody for supporting me."
(With inputs from IANS)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)