Intermittent Fasting: Meaning, Benefits & Side Effects

In simple terms, intermittent fasting is a stretch in fasting time or we can say it is a simultaneous switching between eating and fasting on regular basis. According to some researchers, intermittent fasting not only promotes weight loss but also reverses some chronic health conditions.

Intermittent fasting is not about what to eat unlike a diet plan, instead it is about when to eat. People opt for either an eight hour or a 12 hour intermittent fasting regimen. In either ways, you have to starve yourself to achieve the desired results.

Intermittent fasting through a process called metabolic switching, in which body uses all the sugar stores and ultimately starts burning the fat reserves for energy production. Decrease in fats ultimately promote weight loss.