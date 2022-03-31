Institutional Interventions & Safe Motherhood in Odisha: Evidence from NFHS-5

Many initiatives have been initiated to achieve safe motherhood goal in Odisha. There exist several note-worthy interventions - the foremost being the creation of Department of Women and Child Development (DWCD) - the wider mandate of which is to facilitate comprehensive development of women and children through effective institutional interventions. Such interventions include introduction of exclusive policy on girls and women in 2014, establishment of District Child Protection Units in all districts, conduct of workshops and training programmes that focus on gender sensitisation, creation of awareness through leaflets in Odia language on Prohibition of Child Marriage Act and initiation of mass pledge on “No to Child Marriage” to mention a few.

However, we have a long way to go in achieving desired results since the proportion of women (aged 20-24) who were married before the age of 18 years declined by less than 1% between NFHS-4 and NFHS-5. They still account for a little more than one-fifth of women in this cohort. This has resulted in early pregnancies, abortions, early age deliveries, neonatal mortality, post-neonatal mortality and infant mortality, for which women are often not physically or mentally prepared. NFHS-5 reveals that when the mother’s age is below 20 years at the time of birth, the neonatal mortality is 31% and 27% with the mother’s age 20-29 years, at birth. Post-neonatal mortality is 10.3% with mother’s age at birth less than 20 years compared with 9.7% with mother’s age at birth 20-29 years. Infant mortality is 41.3%, with the mother’s age being less than 20 years compared to 36.7% of the mother’s age at birth 20-29 years. In efforts to completely wipe out child marriages in Odisha by 2030, a Strategic Action Plan (2019-2024) was initiated by DWCD and the Mission Shakti. The District Collectors while preparing the Gram Panchayat Development Plans are directed to include an exclusive plan for campaign against child marriage. There are budgetary provisions available under the Pancahayati Raj institutions to undertake wide-scale awareness programmes at village level.