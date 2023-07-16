Is India Missing Out On the Psychedelic Science Wave?

A new dawn is breaking as Australia has become the first country in the world to permit the use of psychedelic mushrooms and MDMA (commonly known as ecstasy) for the treatment of mental conditions, including post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), depression, anxiety, and other mental health conditions.

While Australia takes the lead, several other countries are closely following the psychedelic wave. This raises the question of whether Indians can also benefit from these alternative treatments?

In various states within the United States, psychedelics have already been decriminalized, and recreational use is even allowed. Governor Jared Polis of Colorado is leading the psychedelic renaissance, setting an example for others to follow. Recently, a state ballot in Colorado led to the decriminalisation of possession, cultivation, and sharing of psychedelics and hallucinogens such as psilocybin, ibogaine, mescaline, and DMT (N,N-Dimethyltryptamine) for individuals aged 21 and above.