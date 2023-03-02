Hyderabad Man Dies While Playing Badminton At an Indoor Stadium: What We Know

A 38-year-old man, identified as Shyam Yadav, collapsed and died while playing badminton at an indoor stadium in Hyderabad, on Tuesday, 28 February. While videos of the incident have gone viral on social media, claiming that he died of heart attack, there has been no official confirmation of the same.

This is the fifth such incident in Telangana alone, in the last two weeks.

What we know: Yadav was a resident of Malkajgiri suburb of Hyderabad. According to media reports, he took keen interest in sports and played cricket and badminton.

He was playing badminton on 28 February, captured on a camera installed in the Professor Jayashankar Indoor Stadium, when he suddenly collapsed. The video shows lying on the floor on the badminton court and several people crowding him to check his breathing.