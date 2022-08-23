Sonam Kapoor Talks Challenges of Being Pregnant in Her Late 30s, Future Plans

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja on having a difficult first trimester and her post-baby plans
(Photo: Vogue/Altered by FIT)
"Everyone’s so tense about women who get pregnant after 31 or 32," said new mom Sonam Kapoor Ahuja who welcomed a baby boy on Saturday, 20 August.
"I was like, "Wait, hang on, I still feel very young. I’ve got my dad’s genes. It’ll be fine," she told Vogue Magazine.
On Vogue’s September cover story, the actress sat down with journalist Faye D’Souza (a new mother herself) to look back on the last nine months of her life, and the future after the birth of her baby.
When asked whether the pregnancy was planned, the actress revealed that the couple wanted to try for a baby 2 years after their wedding (in 2018) but decided to wait when the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
“I was taking progesterone shots in my thighs and stomach—practically everywhere on my body—because I was of advanced maternal age and was constantly throwing up, sick and bedridden," she said.
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja for Vogue India
But, Sonam pulled through, and says she's ready to take on motherhood the best she can.
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, along with her husband Anand Ahuja welcomed a healthy baby boy on Saturday, 20 August.
The Aisha actress also revealed that she would be taking a six-month break from work after her pregnancy, although, she says, she doesn't think she will be able to give up acting completely.
"Priorities do change and I think that the child will become mine," she told Vogue.
When asked about her stance on bringing up her child in the public eye, the star noted that though she was surrounded by media in her childhood, “…it was a very different generation and I wasn’t ever really published.”
(Written with inputs from Vogue India.)
