7 Tips for Breastfeeding Mothers

Breastfeeding is not an easy journey, it is full of ups and downs. A mother is usually not used to the practice and a delay by the baby often makes the new mothers anxious. Problems relating to breastfeeding is common.
Low milk production, confusion with the diet, frequency of breastfeeding are some of the common doubts and today we are here to clear all of these confusions and give the new mothers certain tips that can make their journey easy and less hectic.
According to the doctors of Mayo Clinic, few mothers might try to cut down on their calorie intake to get rid of the extra kilos they might have put on during their pregnancy. But do you know it might not be an ideal thing to do?
According to the doctors of Mayo Clinic, mothers who breastfeed must take 300 to 500 calories more than they usually do, this might increase the milk production and also help them keep up their energy. Frequent breastfeeding and more milk being produced burn more calories and that is why it is essential to balance it out to stay healthy in the long run.
Low milk production is one of the common problems among breastfeeding mothers and it often makes them worry about the health and nutrition of the baby.
According to MedicalNewsToday, there are various foods that can help increase the production of breast milk. According to the doctors of Mayo Clinic foods rich in protein, calcium, and iron is beneficial in such cases. Legumes, nuts, seeds, leafy green vegetables, soy products, lentils, tofu, fortified foods, etc. can be good sources of all these nutrients.
According to the doctors of Cleveland Clinic, omega-3 fatty acids and vitamin B-12 are majorly found in animal foods and that is not advisable during breastfeeding, or some mothers might even become allergic to it after delivery or may be vegetarian.
In such cases, doctors suggest the mothers have supplements for Vitamin B-12 and omega -3, vitamin D if they are not able to go out for sunlight, or iron if they are anemic.
According to the US NIH, no amount of alcohol in breast milk is safe for the baby. Therefore, if you ever drink, wait for two-three hours before feeding the baby. It depends on the weight of the mother and the amount and kind of alcohol to decide how much time it takes for the body to get rid of the alcohol. You can pump milk to feed the baby later in such cases.
Caffeine is also not that healthy for the mother or baby. You can have one or two cups of coffee but too much might agitate the baby or cause a disturbed sleep pattern.
Seafood can be a great source of omega-3 fatty acids or proteins that is extremely important for both mother and baby but these foods contain mercury, which can be extremely harmful to the brain development and nervous system of the baby (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention).
Therefore, it is advisable to cut down the consumption of fish like tilefish, swordfish, and king mackerel if possible.
According to the doctors of the Cleveland Clinic, it is advisable for breastfeeding mothers to stay hydrated and drink more water, beverages, and fluids in general. Lack of hydration does not affect the baby or the production of breast milk but might lead to constipation and fatigue in mothers.
Therefore, you can keep sipping water, soups, juices, green tea, or coconut water whenever possible. Just make sure to avoid sugary beverages.
According to Healthline, it is advisable for the mothers to breastfeed a baby as often as it demands the milk and at least 8-12 times a day. This is because the more frequently the mother breastfeeds the more milk is produced and thus the mother might not have to face the problem of low breast milk production.
According to the doctors of Cleveland Clinic, breastfeeding also protects the baby from diabetes, childhood cancer, allergies, asthma, eczema, or any kind of respiratory problems.
