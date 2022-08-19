Wanna Get Rid of Your Pubic Hair? Here's a Tip: DON'T!

Us humans aren't the same as other mammals when it comes to pubic hair.
The stigmatization of female body hair isn't something we aren't well aware of, and talking about pubic hair, well, that's another separate taboo in itself.
There's nothing unfeminine about it and removing or keeping body hair is a personal choice afterall, but that's an entirely different discussion. While removal of pubic hair is a choice, one needs to be aware of the pros and cons associated with it too.
To be honest, there aren't exactly any pros of mowing the bush and leaving it all barren. Sure, it does feel lighter but there are ways around that too. More than the idea of removing it, the method chosen is what's more important.
Therefore, is the removal necessary at all? Why shouldn't you go all bald down there?
We spoke to Dr Tripti Sharan, Senior Consultant- Gynaecology, BLK-Max Super Speciality Hospital, to answer questions around this topic.
According to Dr Tripti Sharan, "the exact purpose of vaginal hair is still unclear but like hair on any other part of body, it can trap dirt, debris and even infectious agents like microorganisms."
"The skin around the genitals is sensitive and the hair is protective by cushioning it and forming a barrier to any external influences like trauma or even environmental influences such as temperature," says Dr Tripti.
They keep the genitals warm which is important for producing sexual sensations. So we can also think of it as a protective buffer that reduces friction during sex and other such activities.
The purpose of pubic hair is similar to that of eyelashes or nose hair. It traps dirt.
"It is definitely not unhygienic. But if a person is not following hygienic practices it can cause infection just like there can be infection in those who have removed pubic hair," Dr Tripti says.
Because hairy area has more sweat glands and more secretions from underlying glands , and some people are predisposed to making more sweat, it can make them more susceptible to infection.
Hair follicles also produce an oily, waxy substance called sebum which helps in preventing bacteria from reproducing.
Pubic hair can provide protection against infections like:
cellulitis
sexually transmitted infections (STIs)
urinary tract infections (UTIs)
vaginitis
yeast infections
"Pubic hair growth happens around puberty and is under the control of sex hormones. It is presumed that they secrete a certain odour which have been linked with pheromones." Dr Tripti says.
They can make that person more sexually attractive to their partner but then sexual appeal or attractiveness is definitely more than simple chemicals or pheromones.
Shaving would need more expertise.There are several ways to remove hair and one can decide according to their own preference.
"One should be careful about using clean scissor or razor blade if shaving and not cut or injure themselves especially if doing themselves", Dr Tripti says
To conclude, pubic hair isn't a problematic part of your anatomy.