Wanna Get Rid of Your Pubic Hair? Here's a Tip: DON'T!

The stigmatization of female body hair isn't something we aren't well aware of, and talking about pubic hair, well, that's another separate taboo in itself.

There's nothing unfeminine about it and removing or keeping body hair is a personal choice afterall, but that's an entirely different discussion. While removal of pubic hair is a choice, one needs to be aware of the pros and cons associated with it too.

To be honest, there aren't exactly any pros of mowing the bush and leaving it all barren. Sure, it does feel lighter but there are ways around that too. More than the idea of removing it, the method chosen is what's more important.

Therefore, is the removal necessary at all? Why shouldn't you go all bald down there?

We spoke to Dr Tripti Sharan, Senior Consultant- Gynaecology, BLK-Max Super Speciality Hospital, to answer questions around this topic.