Menarche: What is it, Causes, Signs & Symptoms

Know all about Menarche
(Image: iStock)
Menarche is the medical term used to refer to the first period or menstrual cycle of a female adolescent. It is a result of the interaction between the various hormones within the body which include:
Pituitary hormones
Ovarian hormones
Hypothalamic hormones
It can also be affected by the pancreatic, thyroid, and adrenaline hormones. Menarche signals the possibility of fertility and is associated with the development of secondary sexual characteristics, it does not occur until the reproductive organs of a girl are mature enough to start working together.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 98% of girls start their periods by the age of 15 and the rate has decreased over time.
Here are a few things people are often confused about and we have come up with all the facts and answers to clear your doubts about menarche.
According to the doctors of Cleveland Clinic, girls experience menarche at different ages usually between the age of 8 to 15 and it is important to prepare the girls for the same. The onset of menarche is influenced by following factors:
Female Biology
Environmental factors
Genetics
Nutritional facts
According to the American Family Physician and US NIH, when there is a medical term for failure to reach menarche, it is referred to as 'Amenorrhea' and you know you might be experiencing the condition if any of the following happens:
There are no secondary sex characteristics by the age of 13 like development of breasts.
No periods after 5 years of breast development
No periods even after the age of 15
According to the doctors of Mayo Clinic, early menarche is possible and quite common, nothing to be worried about. The reasons for early menarche could include:
Underweight during birth
Absence of breastfeeding
Sedentary lifestyle
Exposure to smoking
Stress
According to the Sandford's Children Health, delay in menarche may be due to the underlying conditions:
Diabetes Mellitus
Asthma
Celiac Disease
Cystic Fibrosis
Inflammatory Disease
Undernourished
Hypothyroidism
According to the Department of Health and Human Services, there is no way to know when will a girl experience her first period. It usually occurs after a couple of years of developing secondary sexual characteristics like:
Rapid growth
Development of breasts
Development of pubic hair
Changes in body shape
Acne on face or body
A few weeks before you experience your first period, you might experience PMS symptoms like (Healthline):
Acne
Sudden mood changes
Abdominal cramps
Back pain
Sore breasts
White vaginal discharge
Constipation and diarrhea
According to the doctors of Mayo Clinic, there are certain things girls should know about, not worry about and feel free to talk to their parents. It is advisable that parents talk to the girls about menstruation and clear their doubts while answering all their questions regarding the following things:
Educate them well enough about menstruation and pregnancy
Tell them about when can they expect it and for how long
Let them know that it might hurt and cause discomfort including bloating, nausea, cramps, etc.
Tell them about tampons, pads, menstrual cups and the need to change them regularly.
They should also know that experience with periods is different for everyone and they should keep a track of theirs as well.
