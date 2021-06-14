World Blood Donor Day 2021: History, Slogan, Host & Quotes

(Photo: iStock)
World Blood Donor Day, an initiative by the World Health Organization (WHO) is celebrated every year on 14 June. This day is celebrated every year to spread awareness about the significance of blood donation and to recognise the contribution of voluntary unpaid blood donors in saving lives.
According to WHO, many developing countries face severe shortage of blood. "The need for blood is universal, but access to blood for all those who need it is not," it added.
Voluntary and unpaid regular blood donation is an act of solidarity and is required all over the world.
The first World Blood Donor Day was observed by WHO in 2004. Whereas it was declared as an annual global event in the 58th World Health Assembly in 2005.
The day is celebrated on the birthday of an Austrian biologist and physician, Karl Landsteiner. He is considered to be the founder of modern blood transfusion.
The slogan of World Blood Donor Day 2021 is: “Give blood and keep the world beating”.
It emphasises on the importance of blood donation. Moreover, it is also a global call for people to come forward and donate blood regularly.
As per WHO's website, this year's campaign will have special focus on young people, as they have been at the forefront of activities and initiatives aimed at achieving safe blood supplies through voluntary, non-remunerated blood donations.
World Blood Donor Day is hosted every year by different countries. This year, Italy will host the event, which will be held in Rome on 14 June 2021.
