Happy Doctor's Day 2022: Wishes, Quotes, Messages, Images, and WhatsApp Status

Every year in India, National Doctor's Day is observed on 1 July.
The role of doctors, their importance, sacrifices, and countless contributions to mankind cannot be just limited to a single day. However, celebrating National Doctor's Day is a way to show our deep respect and regard for the real-life heroes in white coats. National Doctor's Day is observed in India every year in the month of July to encourage and appreciate the doctors who work tirelessly day and night to save lives. Doctors and healthcare workers are vital to society and we should celebrate this National Doctor's Day to pay tribute to them for their selfless work.
The role of doctors has always been appreciated but it came to the fore during the COVID-19 pandemic when our heroes in white coats stood like a rock between COVID and humankind.
The National Doctor's Day 2022 will be celebrated in India on Friday, 1 July 2022. This National Doctor's Day 2022, take some time to shower love, respect, and deep gratitude to all the doctors out there who saved us from the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak by compromising their own safety and health.
Every year, National Doctor's Day is celebrated in India under a specific theme. National Doctor's Day 2022 will be observed under the theme of 'Family Doctors on the Front Line'. National Doctor's Day 2022 will be recognised to acknowledge the healthcare staff for their hardwork, dedication, and passion for serving society.
The first-ever National Doctor's Day was observed in India in the year 1991. National Doctor's Day was celebrated for the first time to honor the then Chief Minister of West Bengal Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy. Dr BC Roy was one of the best doctors of his time who worked selflessly to serve society. Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy was born on 1 July 1882 and died on 1 July 1962. This is the reason why National Doctor's Day is celebrated in India on 1 July.
Dr Dr BC Roy has contributed a lot to the healthcare system and has been awarded one of the prestigious awards of the country, 'Bharat Ratna.' He has founded many medical institutions in India including Victoria Institution & College, Jadavpur TB Hospital, and Chittaranjan Cancer Hospital.
You are more than just a doctor, you are a friend and guide too, So here’s a special wish coming your way. Happy National Doctor’s Day!
Happy Doctor’s Day to our dearest doctor who is always an inspiration for all staff members. Keep motivating us and helping us grow!
This world has become a better and healthier place to live in with doctors bringing the joy of health and goodness to our lives. Happy Doctor’s Day!
I thank you for your service to humanity. Wish you a very Happy Doctor's Day!
"The best doctor gives the least medicines." - Benjamin Franklin
Always remember the privilege it is to be a physician." - Daniel P Logan
Medicine cure diseases but only doctors can cure patients." - Carl Jung
"People pay the doctor for his trouble; for his kindness, they still remain in his debt." - Seneca
"You (future doctors) are off to an amazing, rewarding and exciting life." - Major W Bradshaw
"Observation, Reason, Human Understanding, Courage; these make the physician." - Martin H Fischer
"Most doctors are prisoners of their education and shackled by their profession." - Richard Diaz
"The aim of medicine is to prevent disease and prolong life; the ideal of medicine is to eliminate the need of a physician." - William J Mayo
"Wear the white coat with dignity and pride, it is an honor and privilege to get to serve the public as a physician." - Bill H Warren
"The good physician treats the disease; the great physician treats the patient who has the disease." - William Osler
