Mental Health: When and How Doctors Should Suggest Psychiatric Care

Another World Mental Health Day has come and gone. Once again, much of the conversation centred on stigma: people who won't seek help, families who stay silent, and the courage it takes to say “I need support”. But what if part of the problem begins earlier, inside the very system meant to catch people when they do reach out?

Many people living with mental health concerns never walk into a psychiatrist's clinic first. They walk into a GP's clinic or a specialist's OPD with a stomach complaint, weight changes, pain that no scan explains, or trouble sleeping. Whether they ever reach the right care depends on what happens in that room, and on how well the system has prepared the doctor sitting across from them.

Manoj's story is one such case.

Manoj (name changed) was 60 when COVID-19 came and went. What stayed behind was harder to name. Over the following months he lost 30 kgs. He had persistent acid reflux and slowly became homebound. Like most of us would, he went to his doctor.