Nagpur-Based Ultrasound Lab Ordered To Pay Rs 1.25 Cr Over Medical Negligence

The National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) has ordered an ultrasound scanning and imaging centre based in Maharashtra's Nagpur to pay compensation of Rs 1.25 crore to the parents of a disabled child for providing wrong ultrasound reports on four occasions during a woman's pregnancy, which led to her child having congenital anomalies.
The commission also noted that the ultrasound centre failed to diagnose the child's defects at an early stage and did not offer to terminate the pregnancy, as per The Times of India.
The ultrasound centre called Imaging Point was being run by a radiologist named Dr Dilip Ghike.
"The amount shall be kept in the form of fixed deposit (FD) in any nationalised bank (preferably SBI) in the name of the child till he attains majority. The parents can draw periodic interest on the FD for the regular health check-up, treatment and welfare of their child," the commission's order stated, as per The Times of India.
The ultrasound centre was also asked to pay Rs 1 lakh to cover the family's legal expenses.
After conducting the ultrasounds, the centre had reportedly told the child's mother at the time of her pregnancy that there were "no congenital anomalies in the fetal head, abdomen, and spine."
The parents then accused the radiologist of performing the ultrasounds in a negligent manner.
The child's parents said that their baby was diagnosed by multiple doctors with problems like facial palsy with lagophthalmos and micrognathia, poor jaw opening, and limb hypo-genesis syndrome.
