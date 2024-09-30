5 Health Benefits of Black Rice

advertisement
Health Benefits of Black Rice: Black rice, also known as forbidden or purple rice, is a variety of rice that belongs to the Oryza sativa L. species. The distinctive black-purple color of black rice comes from a pigment called anthocyanin, which has powerful antioxidant properties. This deep purple-black rice variety is not only beautiful but also has a long history of being consumed by the wealthy and royalty.
In ancient China, it was forbidden for all but royalty to eat black rice. However, today it is a staple in numerous cuisines around the world, due to its mild, nutty flavor, chewy texture, and nutritional benefits. There are two varieties of Oryza sativa rice, japonica and indica. Japonica is a stickier and short-grained rice that is grown in drier, upland fields, while indica is a long-grained rice that is grown in submerged, lowland fields.
Black rice has a number of health benefits. The deep color of the grain is attributed to the presence of anthocyanins, which have potent antioxidant properties. These pigments help to protect cells against damage, and they can also help to reduce inflammation and the risk of cardiovascular conditions. In addition, eating black rice can help to improve heart health and overall fitness.
Let us read some more health benefits of black rice below.
1. Improves Heart Health: Research on black rice’s impact on heart health is limited. However, many of its antioxidants, including flavonoids and anthocyanins, have been found to contribute to heart health. Flavonoids have been linked to a lower risk of heart disease and death, while anthocyanins may improve cholesterol and triglyceride levels.
2. Supports Weight Loss: Black rice is a good source of protein and fiber. These nutrients can aid in weight loss by reducing appetite and promoting feelings of fullness. Early animal research suggests that anthocyanins, present in black rice, may contribute to reduced body weight and body fat percentage. While human studies on black rice’s role in weight loss are limited, it is effective in promoting weight reduction when combined with brown rice.
3. Promotes Eye Health: Black rice contains high amounts of lutein and zeaxanthin, which are carotenoids that support eye health. These compounds act as antioxidants, protecting the eyes from potentially harmful free radicals. Lutein and zeaxanthin, in particular, have been shown to safeguard the retina by filtering out harmful blue light waves.
4. Reduces Cancer Risk: Black rice contains anthocyanins, which have been linked to a reduced risk of colorectal cancer, according to a review of population-based studies. More research is needed to fully understand the ability of anthocyanins in black rice to prevent and combat the spread of specific types of cancer.
5. Helps in Managing Diabetes: Flavonoids, such as anthocyanins present in black rice, have a positive impact on the body. They enhance insulin sensitivity, allowing the cells to make better use of glucose. Additionally, they reduce sugar digestion in the small intestines, leading to low blood sugar levels.
