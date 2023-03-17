'Don't Wear Hair Clips While Driving': 19-Year-Old Warns Women After Car Crash

“I kind of thought I was going to die,” says Jeena Panesar, a 19-year-old student at the University of Derby, who got into a “traumatic” car accident on 24 January.

While driving on a country road in Derbyshire’s Swadlincote back in January, Panesar’s car had “skidded, hit a tree, and flipped for 50m” due to thick fog, she told BBC News.

Now, she’s on a mission to warn people about the dangers of wearing a claw clip while driving since that is what caused her a skull-deep wound.