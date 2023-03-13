Early Onset Of Glaucoma Is Real: Who Is At Higher Risk?

Glaucoma: The Silent Thief of Sight
Glaucoma is known to be one the of leading causes of blindness – but did you know that contrary to popular perception, even younger adults are susceptible to the condition.
Who is at a higher risk? What precautions should one take?
To understand, FIT asked Dr Suneeta Dubey the head of Dr Shroff's Charity Eye Hospital for her insights on the condition.
Who does it affect?
According to Dr Dubey, primary glaucoma is commonly seen in individuals over the age of 60. However, “it can occur in younger individuals as well”, including children, teenagers, and those in their 20s and 30s.
Secondary glaucoma can be seen at any age, and is usually caused by:
Traumatic injury to the eye
Inflammation in the eye
Post-ocular surgery
Use of steroids
Who is at risk?
According to Dr Dubey, a person at risk for glaucoma, due to:
Old age
Refracted errors (far-sightedness and near-sightedness)
Systemic diseases like hypertension and diabetes affecting the vascular system of the body and blood supply to the brain
Prolonged usage of steroids, especially in the form of eye drops
Family history in the first degree relative – increasing the risk by five to ten folds.
What symptoms should I look out for?
Calling it the "silent thief of the eye", Dr Dubey said that early detection of the condition is a challenge due to the vagueness of symptoms.
Only after vision is lost of becomes tubular do patients recognize a problem in the eye. In patients with angle closure glaucoma, where pressure rises in intermittently the patient may experience:
Headaches
Pain
Blurry vision or
Colored halos of light when pressure is high
When the pressure rises acutely then patient will experience
Pain
Decreased vision and
Vomiting
However, usually there are no symptoms
What tests can be done?
Measurement of pressure of the eye – found to be raised in patients with glaucoma.
Evaluation of optic nerve head – which can be done with ophthalmoscope.
Perimetry test – to find out the field of vision.
Imaging test – these tell us about the never fiber of the eye.
Pictures of the optic nerve – to see if it is healthy or damaged.
Genetic testing – to see which genetic defect the patient is happening.
As of now, there is no therapy to correct this genetic defect.
What can I do if I experience symptoms?
In case of symptoms surfacing, Dr Dubey recommends going to a glaucoma specialist or ophthalmologist. Although there is no cure, routine check-ups and simply getting lasik surgery can act as preventive measures.
What is the first line of action in case of diagnosis?
Treatment depends on the type of glaucoma-
In angle closure glaucoma the first line of treatment is Laser Peripheral Iridotomy, a 2-minute procedure with a laser machine.
She explained how in almost 80 to 90% of the patients diagnosed, the disease can be controlled with eye drops or a combination of laser and eye drops. For other category of patients in early and moderate cases, surgery can be conducted wherein procedures like cataract can be effective.
