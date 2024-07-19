Foods That Can Trigger Migraine Attacks

Although migraine is a devastating condition that can significantly impact daily life, there is growing evidence that certain foods and additives can trigger headaches.

While the relationship between food and migraine is not well understood, 27% of people experiencing migraine believe that certain foods are personally triggering. However, research suggests that certain foods and additives may increase the likelihood of an attack for some people.

However, it's important to note that these are not everyone's triggers. The relationship between food and migraine will depend on individual factors such as stress, hormonal changes, and lack of sleep.

It's possible to reduce the frequency or severity of migraine attacks by avoiding certain foods and additives. Additional therapies such as medication, lifestyle changes, and stress management can also help to reduce the frequency of migraine attacks.