5 Home Remedies for Melasma

Here are a few home remedies to treat melasma.
Melasma is a common skin disorder characterised by patches of gray-brown color. These patches appear on areas of the face exposed to the sun.
Melasma is a skin disorder that can affect anyone, but it is experienced mostly by women with darker complexions. Melasma has also been associated with female hormones. It also affects the following groups:
Women who are on birth control pills
Pregnant women
Menopausal women who use hormone replacement therapy
Melasma's patients suffer from symmetrical dark patches, which are brown to gray-brown in color. They can commonly be found on the forehead, cheeks, chin, nose, and upper lips.
A 2017 study on pregnant women suffering from melasma found that using a topical, liposome-encapsulated aloe vera mixture can significantly improve their condition.
This is a fern that is commonly found in Central and South America. It is sold under the brand names Kalawalla and Heliocare. It's also known as Caligula and anapsos.
A 2014 review of the literature found that consuming Polypodium leucotomos orally can help treat melasma. However, more research is required regarding a recommended dosage.
According to a 2017 literature review, tranexamic acid is used as another promising oral therapy for melasma. This acid is a synthetic derivative of the amino acid lysine and has proved to be effective in treating melasma.
Glutathione is an antioxidant that comprises three amino acids (cysteine, glutamic acid, and glycine). It can be found mostly in mammals.
Research has found that glutathione, when taken orally, decreased melanin in people with melasma compared to those who took a placebo. Doctors also say that an excess of melanin production can lead to hyperpigmentation.
Your doctor may refer you to a dermatologist and suggest a medical treatment for an even skin tone.
Doctors may recommend hydroquinone. This topical is known to treat hyperpigmentation and is available over-the-counter or on prescription as a lotion, gel, cream, or liquid. Other options for treatment may include:
Tretinoin
Corticosteroids
Triple cream (combination of hydroquinone, tretinoin, and a corticosteroid)
Azelaic acid
Kojic acid
If topicals don't work for you, your dermatologist might recommend a procedure to treat melasma. These options may include chemical peels, dermabrasion, microdermabrasion, laser treatment, light-based procedure, and micro-needling.
