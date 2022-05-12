5 Home Remedies for Melasma

Melasma is a common skin disorder characterised by patches of gray-brown color. These patches appear on areas of the face exposed to the sun.

Melasma is a skin disorder that can affect anyone, but it is experienced mostly by women with darker complexions. Melasma has also been associated with female hormones. It also affects the following groups:

Women who are on birth control pills

Pregnant women

Menopausal women who use hormone replacement therapy

Melasma's patients suffer from symmetrical dark patches, which are brown to gray-brown in color. They can commonly be found on the forehead, cheeks, chin, nose, and upper lips.