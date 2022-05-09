5 Foods That Can Help Relieve Asthma Symptoms

Asthma is a respiratory disease that can cause inflammation from the airways to the lungs and the condition can make breathing difficult to an extent that patients cannot perform their daily activities.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), about 25 million Americans suffer from asthma. It is one of the chronic conditions among American children: 1 out of 12 children suffers from asthma.

Research proves that a traditional Western diet — high in refined grains, red meat, processed meat, and sweets can worsen asthma symptoms by increasing inflammation. Therefore, a diet filled with more fruits and vegetables must be included to positively impact both asthma risk and control.

Here is a list of food items that you can include in your diet if you want to prevent the worsening of asthma symptoms.