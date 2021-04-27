Explained: Are New Covid Variants in India Reason for Concern?

Right as the second wave of COVID gripped the country, a novel variant was discovered in India, dubbed the 'double variant'.
This was followed by a slew of other variants including the 'triple mutant' and the 'bengal variant'. And as the cases continue to rise at an alarming rate, each new variant invokes a fresh fear of its consequence.
What do these terms really mean? What are the 'Indian variants'? Are these variants behind the devastation caused by the second wave?
FIT speaks to Dr Rakesh Mishra, Director of the CSIR-Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology, Hyderabad who heads the 'Genome Organisation and Nuclear Architecture Lab' there.
1. Cutting Through the Jargon: What Is the Difference Between a ‘Variant’ and a ‘Mutation’?
Viruses by nature will constantly go through changes. These altered versions are called variants.
Variants and mutants are essentially the same things, explains Dr Mishra.
Both are the result of certain mutations that take place in the original virus causing a change in its genomic sequence.
"Mutation is more scientific, but 'variant' is more commonly used these days," he says.
2. When Do These Natural Variants Become ‘Variant of Interest’ or ‘Variant of Concern’?
Speaking to FIT for a different article, Dr Shahid Jameel, too, has talked about how variants and mutations are a natural process that occurs in viruses, and are not a cause for concern in most cases.
"Viruses will often mutate without any consequence. But those mutations that are able to equally or more efficiently infect people, are the ones that we single out as specific variants," says Dr Mishra.
Variants become 'variants of concern' under two circumstances,
He says, "in the case of variants that are spreading faster but don't have any other different consequence, they are known as 'variants of interest' and will be continued to be monitored for any other changes."
When it comes to the variants of concern, Dr Mishra says,
3. What Do We Know About the ‘Indian Variants’?
"In the case of COVID, what has happened is that some of the variants have become more dominant, and have been seen to be more infectious," says Dr Mishra.
"The first major variants that became famous was the UK variant. It has come to India as well, and seems to be dominant in several parts including Punjab and Delhi."
Since then, other prominent variants have been discovered in India as well.
The 'double mutant', B.1.617
"There is something called the 'double variant' which is formally known as B.1.617," he explains.
"The two most notable mutations in this variant (the reason it's called 'the double mutation') E484Q and L452R have been spotted before in California and Brazil."
"This double mutant is more prominent in Maharashtra, also in Delhi, Bengal. It's most likely largely concentrated in the northern states, but there is not enough data to say for sure," he adds.
The ‘triple mutant’, B.1.617 + V382L
According to Dr Mishra, "this variant is colloquially called the 'triple mutant' because it is a sub-lineage of the double mutant (with an added strain, V382L), and doesn't have a name of its own yet."
The ‘Bengal variant,’ B.1.618
He also adds that it is "likely to have the same outcome as the double mutant."
It has been so far mostly seen in Maharashtra, but also in some other states including Bihar and Karnataka.
Then there is the Bengal variant.
"This could be related to the Double, triple, or even the UK variant. This is called so because it was identified in Bengal," he says.
The Variants in South India
Dr Mishra also talks of another less famous variant, the B.1.6.29 which has been around for quite some time.
"This is more prominent in the southern states of Telangana, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Kerala," he says.
4. Is the ‘Triple Mutant’ More Dangerous Than the ‘Double Mutant?
The terms 'double' and 'triple' variant can sound intimidating, making one sound more threatening than the other, but Dr Mishra assures that this isn't the case.
Double and triple mutations are really misnomers, he explains,
"Each variant really consists of 15-16 variations. You'll hear me call them by these names too because it's just easier to say (than using their alphanumeric names). But they aren't scientifically correct, and they are not indicative of how dangerous they are."
The double variant is called so because the two mutations involved are more prominent, and have been talking about.
5. Are the New Variants Causing New Symptoms?
As far as the data goes, no, says Dr Mishra.
But this time around, doctors speak of higher instances of gastrointestinal issues and issues of the lungs. Can these symptoms be attributed to variants?
According to Dr Mishra, "We haven't found any of the mutants to have any biological consequence in terms of symptoms."
But he also adds, "We still don't understand the genomic signature of the disease to say for sure what may be the reason for it. It could be related, but as of yet, there is no indication that the mutations are causing the difference in the disease.
There's also the fact that a lot of young people are being infected this time around.
Dr Mishra is of the opinion that this could have more to do with behaviour patterns, considering young people went out and socialised more in the time between the two waves.
Not to mention, people under the age of 45 were also more vulnerable to begin with given that they haven't received the vaccine.
"The only concern with the variants as of yet is that they're spreading very fast, he says. "Whether this is completely because of the variant or because of human behaviour is highly debated."
6. Can the New Variants Slip Through RTPCR Tests?
The results will also depend on how the test is carried out. "If the sampling is not done properly if the kit is not stored or carried properly that can also lead to errors," he adds.
Dr Mishra goes on to assure that they have "tested variants through the RT-PCR tests and you need not worry that they are being missed. "There is no concern of gross false negatives because of variants."
However, he acknowledge that when it comes to the UK variant, in one of the test methods they found that one gene out of the 3 genes was being missed. To counter this problem, they're changing the primer and are monitoring the genome sequence.
7. What About Our Vaccines? Do they Offer Protection from Indian Variants?
He further explains it by saying, "It isn't like the common cold where such drastic changes take place in the virus that the vaccine has to be changed every year. These changes in this virus are gradual. So it is very likely that they will be protected with the existing vaccines."
But the research is still ongoing.
"We are doing more extensive analysis to come up with more quantitative numbers, but so far there is no need to worry," he assures.
Dr Mishra also talks about how they are now focusing on the new variants that aren't as well known and monitoring their responses to the vaccines.
But what if you get infected in spite of being vaccinated?
"We must know that 20 -30 percent of the people may still get infected with COVID irrespective of variants," he says. But they're unlikely to fall seriously sick or need hospitalisation.
"So far we haven't seen any unusual pattern in the cases of breakthrough infections and reinfections to suggest any particular variant may be causing it." But, he says they are keen to continue studying the genome sequence of these cases.
Especially because "there isn't any guarantee that a variant will not come along that is able to transcend the vaccine."
"That will be a huge problem," he says. "That is why it is extremely important that we check the spread of these cases and bring them under control."
8. How Worried Should We Be About the New Variants?
"The way to control the spread of the infection and avoid getting ill has been the same from day one and hasn't changed, no matter what the variant," he adds.
"The more infectious variants may replace the older ones, and variants are contributing to the sharp rise, but people are the key factor."
"The past few months have seen the worst COVID appropriate behaviour by us. We have been constantly saying that the virus is down not out, and yet we have seen all kinds of political, social, and festive gatherings that have no doubt contributed to the huge crisis that we're in."
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: undefined