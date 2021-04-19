Can You Be COVID Positive Even if Your RT-PCR Test Says Negative?

What does it mean if your RT-PCR COVID test comes back negative?
(Photo: iStock)
In spite of having all the telltale symptoms of COVID, some people's RT-PCR COVID test results have been coming back negative.
COVID was then detected in other follow-up tests including CT scans, but only after their health deteriorated significantly.
With the surge in corona cases in the country, the number of people who have done these tests has also increased. And at this point in the second wave, false negatives of COVID tests can prove extremely damaging.
Can RT PCR report negative even if they have been infected? What to do if you have symptoms of COVID, but the RT-PCR test report is negative? Can new variants of COVID slip through the RT-PCR test?
What causes a false negative?
Experts talk of many possible reasons for this.
Sampled labelling or hasty testing: With the increasing cases of COVID cases in the country, the number of people getting tested is also increasing, adding to the increasing burden on test centres.
Why are false negatives a matter of concern?
A false-negative test report may delay the treatment of patients. Waiting till a patient’s condition deteriorates from bad to worse can lead to the requirement of expensive treatment.
A false negative result may cause infected individuals to delay isolating themselves, facilitating further COVID transmission in the meantime.
Are the new variants slipping through the RT-PCR tests?
One hypothesis that some expert have for the false negative results is also that it could be associated with new variants of the COVID virus.
They wonder if the changes in the virus make it difficult to identify them with standard RT-PCR tests.
According to the American Food and Drug Administration (US FDA), false negative test results may occur because of the genetic variants of SARS-CoV-2 that are routinely generated.
However, such concerns have been denied by the Center amid concerns of failure of RT-PCR testing. The central government said on Friday, 16 April that so far the Double Mutant or other variants identified in the country have not escaped the COVID tests.
Dr Anupa Dixit says, "the mutations are usually known to occur in the spike protein region and the detection can be missed in case of RT PCR kits that are meant to pick up Spike protein only."
She goes on to add, "It has been seen that the B.1.1.7 variant has 2 deletions at positions (69 and 70) which cause S-gene target failure (SGTF) in at least one RT-PCR based diagnostic assay."
The second thing to note is that the new variants identified in the country have been done so using genome sequencing of positive samples.
Anupa Dixit explains that the detection and confirmation of variants is possible only by genomic sequencing of viruses, which is being done by central institutions.
That is why the Center has expressed concern that many states have not sent samples for genome sequencing with clinical data of COVID positive people, while it has been advised to do so.
What should you do if your test comes back negative, but you have symptoms of COVID?
In such a situation, Sameer Bhati advises getting tested again.
If you get a negative reading in spite of having clear symptoms, it is important to inform the doctor about the symptoms.
The doctor can then, based on his discretion, recommend other tests like CT scan, and start the necessary treatment based on the symptoms.
Finally, the same thing that has been said since the beginning of the pandemic, follow COVID-appropriate behaviour of wearing masks, physical distancing, maintaining hand hygiene and avoiding crowded places.
Even if you have been vaccinated, have recovered once already, or your test results come back negative, do not violate the COVID protocol in any case.
For the time being, as we wait for this wave to pass over, this is what we can do to protect ourselves, our loved ones and others.
(This story was first published on FIT and has been reproduced with permission.)
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: undefined