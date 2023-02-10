'Not Scientific': Experts Warn Against Kourtney Kardashian's Vaginal Gummies

But unrealistic expectations of your genital organs looking or feeling a certain way isn’t the only problem or unnecessary insecurity that these vaginal gummies pose. The bigger problem is that tampering with the self-cleaning vagina isn’t the best idea.

The added concern also is that a weird smell in your vagina could be the sign of an infection, but instead of going to a gynaecologist to get it treated, vulva-owners might just start using such products and not consult a doctor until the problem is too big to be solved.



Dr Shirin Lakhani, a UK based general physician, was also quoted by Marie Claire as saying,