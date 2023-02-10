'Not Scientific': Experts Warn Against Kourtney Kardashian's Vaginal Gummies

American celebrity Kourtney Kardashian’s “vaginal wellness” range, which claims to “boost” your vagina’s health, is being called out by experts.
(Photo: Garima Sadhwani/FIT)
Lemme Purr, as the product is called, has been made using pineapple, vitamin C, and “clinically-studied” probiotics, wrote Kardashian in an Instagram post.
In the same post, she went on to say,
Why It’s Problematic: Well, for starters, these vaginal gummies claim to change the taste of your vagina. But neither does the taste of the vagina, nor its smell, need any changing - and it is also not medically possible to actually alter them.
The vagina and its fluids thrive at a certain pH level and bringing any alien substance could harm the vaginal environment, affecting your hormones, hygiene, and possibly even causing infections, say experts.
Experts Are Not Happy: Maddy Dann, an accident and emergency doctor, told BBC Newsbeat,
But unrealistic expectations of your genital organs looking or feeling a certain way isn’t the only problem or unnecessary insecurity that these vaginal gummies pose. The bigger problem is that tampering with the self-cleaning vagina isn’t the best idea.
The added concern also is that a weird smell in your vagina could be the sign of an infection, but instead of going to a gynaecologist to get it treated, vulva-owners might just start using such products and not consult a doctor until the problem is too big to be solved.
Dr Shirin Lakhani, a UK based general physician, was also quoted by Marie Claire as saying,
