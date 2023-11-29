Effects Of Screen Time On Children & Recommended Guidelines For Screen Time

Negative Effects Of Screen Time
(Image: iStock)
Access to technology and digital devices has become increasingly normalized in a child’s life, owing to its remote learning and socializing capabilities. However, while monitored screen time could provide educational benefits to young children, an unsupervised and unhealthy amount of screen time could severely affect their cognitive development.
It is crucial for parents and guardians to monitor screen time for their children and be aware of the threshold of consumption of content to harmonize a balance between entertainment and education. Access to technology aids in enhancing education via digital tools in classrooms, thereby introducing an array of diverse topics that are usually absent from traditional materials. However, the ever-increasing screen time in children’s lives outside of classrooms often does more harm than good and we will know about it more in detail below.
Increased screen time makes children more susceptible to developing health conditions such as obesity, insomnia, impaired academic performance, behavioral issues, and violence.
Excessive use of screen time is also linked to an alarming increase in mental health issues, which could result in depression, anxiety, ADHD (attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder), and poor self-confidence.
Children with unmonitored access to screen time are also at a higher risk of being exposed to cyberbullying, harmful content including dangerous stunts and challenges, and misinformation.
According to Dr. Rohini Nagarkar, Senior Consultant Pediatrics, at Surya Mother and Child Super Speciality Hospital, here are a few guidelines parents should follow.
Parents and guardians are advised to refrain from the use of screens for kids under 2 years as pacifiers.
For children aged between 2 and 5 years, it is recommended to limit supervised screen time to one hour, while children aged between 5 and 10 should stay under two hours of screen time.
Eliminate background television unless actively watching to avoid drawing children’s attention towards it.
It is advisable to avoid snacking in front of screens, which could develop into munching habits, further resulting in weight gain.
Prohibiting screen times—including television/OTT shows—during meals and family outings is another way to reduce excessive screen time in children.
To ensure that screen time does not hinder academic performance, guardians are suggested to avoid installing television or other screens in the bedrooms, further promoting a more balanced approach to screen time consumption.
Access to all screens should be avoided 30 to 60 minutes before bedtime to inculcate healthy sleeping habits.
It is pivotal for parents to remain realistic and recognize the permanence of technology in their children’s lives and regulate screen times accordingly. Promoting outdoor and extra-curricular activities such as sports, music, and arts not only naturally limits screen time consumption but also enhances the child’s holistic development.
