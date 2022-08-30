Drinking Tea Daily Lowers Your Risk Of Mortality, Study Finds

A study published in the Annals of Internal Medicine suggested that drinking tea could be associated with a lower risk of mortality.
A study published in the Annals of Internal Medicine journal suggests that drinking tea could be associated with a lower risk of mortality regardless of the amount of sugar and milk added, the person’s preferred temperature, or genetic variations that affect the metabolic rate of caffeine.
Out of this, 85 percent drink tea regularly and among this 89 percent have said that they drink black tea.
Fernando Rodriguez Artalejo, a professor of preventive medicine and public health at the University of Madrid has called the findings a “substantial advance in the field”.
He explains that most studies done in this field were done in Asia, where green tea is widely consumed.
However, Artalejo notes that the study doesn’t say definitively that tea is the cause of low mortality in tea drinkers, because it doesn’t rule out other health factors associated with the consumption of tea.
Another large-scale study conducted in November 2021 linked drinking coffee or tea to a lower risk of stroke or dementia.
Researchers at Tianjin Medical University, China found that people who drank 2-3 cups of coffee or 3-5 cups of tea, or a combination of 4-6 cups of both beverages every day, had a reduced risk of stroke or dementia.
Those who had 2-3 cups of either tea or coffee everyday had lowered their stroke risk by 32 percent.
