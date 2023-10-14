Overburdened Hospitals, Distressed Kins: Dengue Wreaks Havoc in West Bengal

The Howrah district hospital has patients coming from the remote areas of the state for treatment.
(Photo: Gurvinder Singh/Altered by FIT)
Rupa Kole (45) has been spending sleepless nights since her husband, Kanto, was admitted to the Howrah district hospital on 9 October with complaints of severe fever and frequent vomiting.
Within a day of admission, doctors confirmed that he was suffering from dengue and his platelets had dropped dangerously – to just 90,000 For an adult man, a platelet count of 1.5 lakh to 4 lakh is considered normal.
Rupa Kole tells FIT that her husband's platelets dropped to 90,000.
Kanto, who hails from Howrah's Kona, is one of the many in West Bengal who have been affected by the most recent dengue outbreak in the state.
While Kolkata has been the epicentre of dengue outbreaks in the state for a few years now, this time, more and more cases are being reported from rural areas – especially from areas in the Howrah district.
The latest death recorded was of Sidhartha Bala (25) on 10 October at the Beliaghata Infectious Diseases Hospital in Kolkata.
Bala, a resident of South Dum Dum Municipality Hospital – one of Kolkata's worst affected pockets– had been suffering from fever, stomach ache, and chest pain since 7 October.
Around 60 people have lost their lives to dengue across the state, in the last one month, due to dengue, according to official sources.
This year, a total of 1.38 lakh dengue cases have been reported in West Bengal in the past five weeks alone, since the first week of September, according to official sources.
Of these, 90,000 cases were reported from the rural pockets. All the rest were from urban areas, sources told FIT.
The number has significantly increased from 2022 when 67,271 cases and 30 deaths were recorded due to dengue.
Around 60 people have lost their lives to dengue across the state.
In Bengal, North 24 Parganas is the worst affected area, followed by Murshidabad, Hooghly, Nadia, and Howrah districts.
Montu Das (50), who hails from Domjur, told FIT that his wife Kalpana (43), was hospitalised with high fever and vomiting on 10 October.
Montu Das's wife Kalpana has been hospitalised with dengue.
With rural areas being severely affected, dengue has spared no one – not adults, not children.
Debanjana Shee (16), a Kolkata resident, contracted the virus last month. A class 10 student at a government school, she was rushed to a private hospital with high fever where doctors confirmed she had dengue.
Shee had to be hospitalised for three days. But it took her nearly a whole month to recover.
Debanjana took nearly a month to recover from dengue.
But dengue alone isn't the cause that hospitals have had an increased workload in the last one month.
There's also panic among people because of the outbreak, because of which they are rushing to their nearest health facilities.
Priyanka Sharma (28) has been suffering from severe fever, when she fell unconsciousness. Assuming she had also contracted dengue, she went to the Beleghata Hospital in Kolkata.
Priyanka Sharma feared that she had contracted dengue but the reports were all negative.
Dr Sajal Biswas, Secretary of Service Doctors Forum, an association of doctors in West Bengal, alleged to FIT that the government is not doing enough to control the cases.
What Dr Biswas says is corroborated by Kole's claim that there is a comfortable breeding ground for dengue mosquitoes in most districts in Howrah.
Kole tells FIT that her house is surrounded by wild bushes and stagnant water.
Garbage dumped on the roads.
FIT reached out to senior health officials in West Bengal, but they refused to comment on the matter.
With Durga Puja just around the corner, a lot of the health officials were on leave. But in a meeting held at the Kolkata Municipal Corporation on 11 October, the government has cancelled the leaves of all the staff indefinitely involved in dengue control.
Apart from this, a slew of other announcements have also been made to tackle the situation.
Cleanliness drives on 15-16 October will be held across West Bengal.
The cleanliness drives will be helmed by ASHA workers, children, and other stakeholders.
An advisory will be sent to Puja pandals to maintain cleanliness in their premises.
