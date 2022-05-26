AstraZeneca Vaccine Rare In Rich Countries, Still Saving Lives Around The World

The AstraZeneca vaccine, developed in partnership with the University of Oxford, was one of the first vaccines available for use in the UK and around the world during the COVID pandemic.

More than two billion doses have been distributed to at least 170 countries, with around 50 million doses administered in the UK.

But most of those were first and second doses – only a little over 56,000 doses of AstraZeneca had been given as booster doses as of May 2022. The vast majority of third doses administered in the UK have been Pfizer (30.1 million doses) and Moderna (9.4 million).