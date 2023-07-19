The Impact of COVID-19 on Poverty in India and Issues Regarding Its Estimates

According to the Hunger Watch national survey of the Right to Food campaign, a crisis emerged in December 2021 - January. 2022 due to declining incomes and severe food insecurity, especially among the economically vulnerable and marginalized sections of society:

● 80 percent of people reported some form of food insecurity, and 25 percent reported severe food insecurity, such as skipping meals, cutting back on food, running out of food, not eating throughout the day and going to bed hungry

● 41 percent of respondents said the nutritional value of their diet had worsened compared to pre-pandemic times

● 67 percent of people could not afford cooking gas in the month before the survey, further reducing their ability to cook