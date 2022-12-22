COVID-19: Two Percent of International Passengers To Be Tested at Airports

In light of China's COVID-19 wave, India's Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) will ensure that two percent of the total passengers in a flight undergo COVID tests at the airport on arrival, as per a government advisory issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Who will select the passengers for sample collection? The advisory said that such passengers will be identified by the airline and will be allowed to leave the airport after giving a sample to the concerned authorities.

It added, samples which test positive will be sent for genome sequencing.