Antiviral Nasal Spray For COVID-19: Is It Worth the Hype?

What if you could treat, and even prevent COVID-19 with a simple sniff?—No needles, and no pills.

Many vaccines and drug manufacturers have asked this very question.

In India a promising contender is the Nitric Oxide Nasal Spray (NONS), an antiviral treatment for COVID-19 developed by Mumbai based Glenmark pharmaceuticals in collaberation with Canadian pharmaceutical company SaNOtize Research and Development which was one of the first to come out with an antiviral nasal spray to prevent and treat COVID-19.