Air Pollution Can up the Risk of Severe COVID-19: Study

Susanne Koch's team of researchers at Universitätsmedizin Berlin collected air pollution data from all counties in Germany, and ranked them according to the average levels of nitrogen dioxide in each county.

The study results which were presented last week to Euroanaesthesia, the annual meeting of the European Society of Anesthesiology and Intensive Care in Milan, showed Frankfurt as the most dangerous, and Suhl (Thuringia) had the lowest level of polluted air.

The group then studied the number of patients with severe COVID in Germany during a one month-period of 2020 who needed intensive care or mechanical ventilation. Extraneous factors were adjusted and findings were combined.

After the analysis, the team reported that, on one hand, an average of 28 ICU beds and 19 ventilators were needed for COVID patients in each of the 10 counties that had the lowest long-term nitrogen dioxide exposure while on the other, an average of 144 ICU beds and 102 ventilators were required in the 10 counties with the highest long-term exposure.