Contraceptive Pills: Side effects and Long Term Risks

Everyone must have heard about contraceptive pills, some might be using them regularly and experiencing a few changes in the body as well but they might not be sure if it is because of the contraceptive pills or some other underlying medical condition.

First of all, contraceptive pills are a combination of hormones to affect the release of eggs during the process of ovulation. It also thickens the uterine walls to act as a barrier between the eggs and the sperms, if any.

Contraceptive pills have various side effects but the good thing is that they are temporary. If they last for more than 3 months, you must consult your doctor and replace your contraceptive pills or method altogether.

Here, we shall help you know about the side effects of popping in a contraceptive pill.