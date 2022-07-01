Coco-Cola, Kim Kardashian's SKIMS Called out for 'Greenwashing'

The iconic American brand Coca-Cola and Unilever are said to be misleading consumers by claiming that their plastic packaging is environmentally good, according to the CMF report.

According to Greenwashing, a campaign launched by CMF, Coca-Cola has spent millions advertising an innovation that claims that their bottles contain 25 percent marine plastic, but does not disclose the fact that it is the largest producer of plastic pollution in the world.

Greenpeace UK has, in the past, said that the company generates 3,400 single-use plastic bottles every second, or over 100 billion each year, and that Coca-Cola and the other defendants launched the "Every Bottle Back" effort in response to this customer demand.