Chinese Army Intruded India for Cordyceps Fungus, Say Reports: What Is It?

The recent attempts of Chinese intrusion into Indian territory was to collect Cordyceps – an expensive fungus – the Indo-Pacific Centre for Strategic Communications (IPCSC) said on 25 December.
Known as caterpillar mushroom or "Himalayan gold", Cordyceps is reportedly more expensive than gold in China.
What exactly is Cordyceps? What are the health benefits of the herbal drug? Here's all you need to know.
What is Cordyceps fungus?
Cordyceps is a fungus that lives on certain caterpillars in the mountaneous regions of China. According to a paper published in the National Library of Medicine, it's scientific name is Cordyceps sinensis – meaning club and head.
Although not a mushroom taxonomically, it has been described as an exotic medicinal mushroom in traditional Chinese and Tibetan medicine, the paper said.
It is said to be parasitic in nature, and is said to consume more than 90 percent of the infected insect.
Why is it valuable? What are the health benefits?
The Chinese traditional medicine recommends the use of insect and fungi remains to purportedly treat the following conditions:
Fatigue
Sickness
Kidney disease
According to WebMD, it is reportedly used for athletic performance, kidney and liver disorder, or low sex drive.
However, there is no scientific evidence or reliable information to prove these supposed uses for treatment.
Are there any side effects of taking this?
There are no scientific studies that prove it's benefits; therefore, there is also no credible information on the side effects.
However, Cordyceps is said to be taken in doses of 3-6 grams, by mouth. WebMD mentions that it can cause side effects like diarrhea, constipation, and stomach discomfort.
But, why are the Chinese looking for it in India?
The Cordyceps is traditionally found in the Indian Himalayas and at higher altitudes of the Qinghai-Tibetan plateau.
However, according to IPCSC, “In the last two years, the Cordyceps harvest has waned in Qinghai, the largest producing region in China as the fungus grew scarce. At the same time, demand for the highly prized Cordyceps has increased sharply in the last decade as an emerging Chinese middle class seeks it to cure everything from kidney disorders to impotence, despite a lack of scientific evidence.”
“Output fell to 41,200 kg in 2018 from 43,500 kg a year earlier, a 5.2 percent slump, revealed data from the bureau. That’s a fraction of the 150,000 kg reported by provincial media for 2010 and 2011,” the report further added.
