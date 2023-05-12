Chia Seeds Side Effects: What Happens If You Eat Too Much Chia Seeds

Chia Seeds Side Effects
(Image: iStock)
Chia seeds are tiny pockets of nutrients with various health benefits. Chia seeds were a staple in the ancient Aztec and Maya diets for centuries.
According to PubMed, they are rich in antioxidants, minerals, fiber, and omega-3 fatty acids, which ensure that your heart is healthy, your bones are strong, and your diabetes is controlled.
Moreover, chia seeds are versatile and can be used in various recipes. But anything in excess is harmful even if they are healthy in general. Due to its high fiber content, chia seeds can cause problems like abdominal pain, constipation, diarrhea, bloating and gas. Let's get in detail so as to how does too much chia seeds cause problem?
Excessive consumption of chia seeds may have allergic reactions. According to MedicalNewsToday, the reason for it could be chia seed allergy that can occur in person who has had a medical history of allergies to grass pollen and cat dander. People can experience anaphylaxis, a severe allergic reaction, contact dermatitis, and systemic allergic response.
According to US NIH, chia seeds can lower blood sugar due to high levels of fiber which slows sugar absorption in the gut and prevents rapid increases in blood sugar levels. Regular consumption of chia seeds may cause the blood sugar to decrease so much so that they require an insulin dosage adjustment.
Chia seeds can also lower blood pressure. According to research, chia seeds may lower blood pressure because these tiny seeds are a rich source of omega-3 fatty acids that act as blood thinners and reduce blood pressure. Though more research is required.
According to Healthline, chia seeds have a tough exterior that makes it difficult for the body to break down, release, and digest them. This causes problems like bloating, constipation, diarrhea, etc. It is better to soak chia seeds in water before consuming them to aid proper digestion.
Whole chia seeds must be chewed and swallowed carefully. Chia seeds can absorb up to 12 times their mass in water making them to congeal into a gel-like substance. They have pose a risk of choking since they absorb water and thicken which can be uncomfortable while swallowing.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)