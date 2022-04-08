Multiple Myeloma: Causes, Symptoms, Diagnosis, and Treatment

Kahler's disease is also known as Multiple Myeloma and is a type of blood cancer. According to the National Cancer Society, myeloma shall raise the overall cancer cases by 1.8% across the globe.

According to the doctors of Mayo Clinic, myeloma occurs in the plasma cells, a type of white blood cell. Plasma cells help the body fight infections by forming antibodies but the cancerous plasma cells begin to accumulate in the bone marrow and replace the healthy blood cells.

Instead of their original job of producing antibodies and attacking the germs, the cells begin to produce abnormal proteins that are harmful and result in health-related complications. Know more about the causes, symptoms, diagnosis, and treatment of Kahler's disease.