Stomach Cancer: Stages, Causes, Symptoms, Diagnosis, and Treatment

Stomach cancer is the growth of cancerous cells within the lining of the cells. Stomach cancer generally occurs in the mucus forming cells that line the stomach. This type of cancer is referred to as adenocarcinoma and accounts for about 90-95% of the stomach cancer cases.

According to National Cancer Institute, stomach cancer is difficult to diagnose as it doesn't cause any symptoms in the early stages.

Also known as gastric cancer, stomach cancer is one of the leading cause of cancer deaths across the globe. By the time you may be diagnosed with stomach cancer, it is likely to have reached the advanced stage and must have metastasized.

Metastasis occurs when cancer spreads to the other parts of the body. Let's know more about the stages, causes, symptoms, diagnosis and treatment of the cancer.