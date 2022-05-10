CAR T-Cell Therapy Shows Early Potential For Gastric Cancer Treatment

An experimental therapy to treat gastric cancer has shown promising results to treat cancer, by reducing the size of cancerous tumours in patients by as much as 48.6 percent.

The clinical trial is in its first phase, and these results are from an early safety assessment to see whether the treatment is safe to administer.

However, while the scientists behind the experimental therapy say that the results need to be verified once the trials are complete, they add that the treatment shows tremendous promise to treat patients with advanced gastric cancer.

The experimental therapy was carried out by researchers at the Peking University Cancer Hospital and Insititute in Beijing, China, with the interim results being published in Nature journal.