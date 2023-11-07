Cancer Prevention: 8 Lifestyle Changes To Reduce the Risk Of Cancer

According to Dr. Shweta Mutha, a Radiation Oncologist at Ruby Hall Clinic, here are a few lifestyle changes one can follow to reduce the risk of cancer.

1. Follow a Nutrient-Rich Diet- Your food choices play a significant role in shaping your overall health, including cancer prevention. Opt for a diet rich in fruits, vegetables, and whole grains, as they provide essential nutrients and antioxidants that protect your cells from damage and inflammation, which can lead to cancer. Each colorful fruit and vegetable offers a unique blend of beneficial compounds. Whole grains, high in fiber, not only promote digestive health but also help regulate blood sugar levels, reducing the risk of obesity and related cancers.

2. Limit Processed Foods and Red Meat- While an occasional treat is okay, excessive consumption of processed foods and red meat can elevate your cancer risk. Processed foods, often packed with unhealthy fats, sodium, and added sugars, contribute to inflammation and weight gain, both linked to increased cancer risk. Red meat, especially when processed or grilled, contains compounds that can damage DNA and promote cancer growth. Moderating red meat consumption and choosing leaner options like poultry or fish can significantly reduce your risk.

3. Maintain a Healthy Weight- Carrying excess body weight is a significant risk factor for various types of cancer, including colon, breast, and endometrial cancer. Extra pounds increase inflammation, disrupt hormone levels, and promote insulin resistance, all of which contribute to cancer development. To reduce your cancer risk, maintain a healthy weight through a balanced diet and regular physical activity.

4. Exercise Regularly- Physical activity is crucial for overall health and plays a pivotal role in cancer prevention. Regular exercise helps control weight, reduce inflammation, and boost the immune system, all of which contribute to a lower cancer risk. Strive for at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic exercise or 75 minutes of vigorous-intensity aerobic exercise each week, along with strength training exercises two or more days a week.